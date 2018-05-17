Image copyright PA Image caption The money was used to help pupils from minority ethnic backgrounds integrate into Welsh schools

Critics have hit out at a decision to cut £13m that helps children from Gypsy, traveller and minority ethnic backgrounds learn English.

Children's commissioner Prof Sally Holland said the fund helps "some of the most vulnerable" youngsters who "have a right to an education".

For 2018-19, the £13m used specifically for learning support and translation will go into a general spending pot.

The Welsh Government said it is making sure funding goes to the "front line".

A spokesman said the Welsh Local Government Association gave assurances schools will be prioritised in funding decisions.

Prof Holland believes the £13m, which formed part of the Education Improvement Grant fund, helped children quickly gain skills and integrate.

"This is not a grant we should be thinking about cutting. I've seen the importance of it in schools.

"I've seen the impact on individual children and on wider communities."

Chairwoman of the Children, Young People and Education Committee Lynn Neagle said in a letter to Education Secretary Kirsty Williams she was "disappointed" there will no longer be a requirement to spend the £13m on children from Gypsy, Roma and traveller, and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Meanwhile the Wales Secretary for the National Education Union David Evans said it is negotiating with the authorities worst affected over possible redundancies.

Councils are now having to consider how learners can be best supported.

Image caption Education secretary Kirsty Williams is the sole Liberal Democrat in Labour's cabinet

For 2018-19, £7.5m has been set aside to alleviate the impact in the four areas with the highest amount of school learners whose first language is not English or Welsh.

In 2016-17, there were 12,199 in Cardiff, 4,220 in Swansea, 4,477 in Newport and 1,681 in Wrexham.

Swansea council is consulting on how to provide support in the future, however a spokesman said it has not received any of the cash yet.

In Newport, an online petition has been set up calling on local authorities to save the Gwent Education Minority-Ethnic Service it uses.

However, Neath Port Talbot council's cabinet member for education Peter Rees said it is "absolutely disgraceful" only four authorities have been given the grant.

The Welsh Government spokesman said it recognised "particular challenges for some authorities", adding: "We have identified an additional £7.5m which will alleviate the impact and help support the delivery of these services on a regional basis."