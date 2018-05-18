Neil Hamilton has said he was informed by text that he lost his job as UKIP assembly group leader.

Caroline Jones said on Thursday that a majority of the group backed her over Mr Hamilton to lead the group of five.

But the former Tory MP said he was ambushed and there was no formal vote.

Ms Jones had said the decision was "amicable" but Mr Hamilton admitted he had some "difficulty" in understanding why his group decided to remove him, calling it a "mystery".

"It was done effectively by means of an ambush," the former leader told BBC Radio Wales.

"We didn't actually have a formal vote.

"We were supposed to discuss the various concerns of three members, who wanted a change, on Monday at our normal group meeting.

"We did have a meeting at which that was agreed. Then a few hours later I got a text to say that the three of them had decided that Caroline was going to be the leader."

Mr Hamilton said he had "some difficulty in understanding what it was all about".

"Because, there was a litany of complaints, most of which were of old hat, and we discussed previously and that are of no great consequence to the outside world," he said.

"There were some new complaints made about Gareth Bennett and not about me."

"Caroline made clear to me in the form of a text that she had actually no difficulties with me as the leader of the group.

"People will be perplexed as to why has this happened, how has this happened - that is a mystery to the outside world. It is a mystery to me."

'Confusing'

Asked if Ms Jones would be up to the job of tackling First Minister Carwyn Jones, Mr Hamilton said: "We'll see".

He said that she does not have his experience as a politician.

"Those kind of debating situations are not easy to cope with," he said

"Of course, I wish her well."

He added that it was "confusing" that he remained UKIP Wales leader - a position appointed by the leadership of the party at UK level - and not group leader.

"No other party operates in this way," he said.

"There's got to be a reconsideration of how the leadership in Wales is chosen."