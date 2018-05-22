Image caption It was claimed the race track would have created up to 6,000 jobs in a deprived part of Wales

Government officials made "inexplicable decisions" about the spending of public money on the ill-fated Circuit of Wales project, assembly members have said.

They found no evidence that ministers had approved the purchase of a motorcycle firm in England with funds earmarked for the Ebbw Vale race track.

Public accounts committee chairman Nick Ramsay said controls on public spending should be strengthened.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Backers of the £433m project claimed it would create up to 6,000 jobs in an unemployment blackspot in south east Wales.

But the scheme was effectively killed off in June 2017 when ministers rejected a request by the Heads of the Valleys Development Company (HoVDC) - the firm behind the race track - to guarantee almost half the funding.

However, a report by AMs published on Tuesday is critical of the way the Welsh Government scrutinised more than £9m of public money already spent on the proposal.

They were particularly concerned about HoVDC's purchase in 2016 of FTR Moto, a motorcycle firm in Buckinghamshire.

A Welsh Government press release denied the firm used £300,000 from a £2m property development grant to help pay for it, but the committee saw paperwork confirming officials knew about the purchase and approved it.

However, there was no evidence that the then Minister for Business Edwina Hart had been told about the agreement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Circuit backers had planned to bring the British leg of the MotoGP to Ebbw Vale

AMs were also worried about a deal which saw HoVDC provided with specialist services by a firm owned by its chief executive Michael Carrick.

They said Welsh Government officials had not checked whether Aventa Capital Partners got the work after a competitive tendering process, or obtained details of what services they had been hired to provide.

Mr Ramsay said the Welsh Government was right to explore the possibilities of making such a "unique and significant" project work, but the committee was "deeply concerned" at the way it was handled.

"The Welsh Government made some inexplicable decisions during its initial funding of this project, such as authorising payment for the purchase of a motorcycle company in Buckinghamshire as part of the property development grant intended to buy land in Ebbw Vale.

"It is essential that the Welsh Government demonstrates effective management of Welsh public money and maximises the opportunities for investment in Wales."

In February, HoVDC entered a company voluntary arrangement with its creditors - to whom it owes just over £24m - in an attempt to avoid liquidation.