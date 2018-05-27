Image caption Kirsty Williams has been education secretary since May 2016

Lib Dem AM Kirsty Williams has said she would continue as education secretary under a new first minister on the same terms she agreed with Carwyn Jones.

He is standing down as Welsh Labour leader after nine years in charge.

Ms Williams joined the Welsh Government in 2016 when Labour fell short of a majority at the election in May.

She struck a deal with Mr Jones on joint priorities such as increasing the number of nurses and affordable homes, and limits to infant class sizes.

"The progressive agreement that brought me into government was one that was signed between myself and the current first minister," Ms Williams told the Sunday Supplement programme on BBC Radio Wales.

"If I was to stay in this particular role it would have to be on the basis of any new first minister agreeing to the continuation of those policy priorities that myself and Carwyn Jones signed up to.

"For me, at the moment, what's important is that we have set out what we want to do to transform the education system in Wales in our schools, our colleges, our universities and in adult education.

"I'm determined to spend the time that I have making sure that is implemented, and we achieve the goals of our national mission which is to raise standards and to make sure that everybody in Wales has an opportunity via education to be the very best that they can be."

So far, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford and Health Secretary Vaughan Gething have declared their wish to succeed Mr Jones as first minister and Welsh Labour leader with other figures considering their positions.