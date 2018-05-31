Image copyright Google Image caption The cladding will be removed at Lydstep Flats in Llandaff North

Work to remove cladding on four of the six high-rise blocks in Cardiff which failed fire safety tests will begin in the coming weeks, the council has said.

The blocks passed initial tests ordered after last June's Grenfell fire in which 71 people died.

But newer tests showed the cladding fell short of current safety standards.

The first four buildings to have cladding removed will be Nelson House in Butetown and the three blocks at Lydstep Flats in Llandaff North.

Cardiff council said the work would begin "in the next few weeks" and all residents affected would be informed.

A council spokeswoman said: "Cladding identified as not meeting current fire safety standards on six high-rise blocks earlier this year will be removed and we are currently agreeing plans with our contractors.

"We anticipate work to remove the cladding from the first four blocks will commence in the next few weeks and all affected residents will be informed about the detail of the removal programme for their block."

Work to replace fire doors which can hold back fire for 30 minutes to those than can protect for 60 minutes, has also been completed at four of Cardiff council's high-rise blocks.

They are Sycamore House and Beech House in Whitchurch and Nelson House and Loudoun House, Butetown.

The spokeswoman continued: "Following some supplier delays, the replacement programme is expected to finish over the summer.

"Fire safety consultants have been commissioned to design sprinkler installation plans for all our high-rise locks and we are meeting contractors shortly to discuss timeframes and other practical issues for installation."