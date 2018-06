Image copyright TLP

The company behind a proposed £1.3bn tidal lagoon in Swansea has said it is "blind" to reports the UK government is set to reject the plans.

Tidal Lagoon Power (TLP) said it has "repeatedly" offered to meet ministers to discuss what price the government would pay for power.

Ministers said the amount it would have to pay is too high but the firm is believed to have made a revised offer.

However, the Financial Times reported the plans will be thrown out next week.

Those behind the scheme said it could provide power for 120,000 homes for 120 years.

"We have repeatedly offered to meet BEIS [business, energy and industrial strategy] ministers and have not been given the opportunity to do so," a TLP spokeswoman said.

"We are therefore blind with regards the department's intent on timing or content of any announcement.

"Government's industrial strategy looks for home grown and cheap power and that is what tidal lagoons offer.

"The unit price of power from a pathfinder project at Swansea Bay need cost no more than the unit price of power from Hinkley Point C [nuclear plant], which has already received government backing."

A UK government-commissioned report published in January 2017 said the scheme should get the go-ahead but ministers have been considering a decision since then.

An artist's impression of the lagoon across Swansea Bay

TLP had previously asked for a 90-year contract with the UK government with an average strike price of £89.90 per megawatt hour. The new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C in Somerset was given a strike price of £92.50/MWh for 35 years.

In January 2018, the Welsh Government offered the project "substantial investment" to help reduce the subsidy required.

But the UK government has continually refused to commit to the project saying the project "must be affordable".

In March, Business Secretary Greg Clark told MPs the UK government does not want to "close the door" on the Swansea lagoon.

Jim Pickard, reporter for the Financial Times, told BBC Radio Wales on Friday: "My understanding is that the announcement is likely to come next week, although these things can always be delayed.

"And what I was originally told two weeks ago by someone very senior in government is that they had taken a decision that they would not proceed with giving any subsidies to the Swansea Bay project.

"That's not to say that they will... I mean they'll probably say we do like tidal power, but we're unable and unprepared to give subsidies to the scheme at the level that they're requesting.

"They didn't want to just deliver a single piece of bad news so they're trying to wrap it up with some good news for Wales in terms of low carbon energy.

"And that's why I think we'll hear about Swansea at the same time that we'll hear about Wylfa nuclear power station on Anglesey."

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said if the scheme was rejected it would be another "kick in the teeth for Swansea".

Ms Antoniazzi, a member of a parliamentary committee looking into the project, said it would show "disregard for people and people's lives" and raise questions about the future of renewable energy in the UK.

Plaid Cymru South Wales West AM Dai Lloyd AM said Westminster should not "decide how Welsh resources are used".

"The people of Wales are behind this project, the Welsh Government are behind this project and the people of Swansea are behind this project," he said.

'Significant uncertainties'

Swansea Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Black said dropping the lagoon would be "devastating news for the entire Swansea Bay region" as it would have "created large numbers of high quality jobs with substantial resulting economic benefits for the region".

A spokesman from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: "As the business secretary told MPs recently, while we have quadrupled the proportion of our electricity that comes from renewable sources since 2010, we have a responsibility to minimise the impact on consumer bills and the Swansea proposal is more than twice as expensive as the Hinkley power station.

"Any decision on the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project will have to represent value for money for the UK taxpayer as well as the consumer.

"However, we have committed to continue exploring all of the possibilities and challenges in considering a proposal that - as the first minister of the Welsh Government pointed out - involves an untried technology with high capital costs and significant uncertainties."