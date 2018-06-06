Image copyright Getty Images

People in Wales feel more optimistic about their nation's future than people in England, a survey for the BBC suggests.

A third of people (33%) thought Wales' best years were still to come, while a fifth (20%) said things were better in the past.

In England almost half (49%) said it used to be better and only 17% thought the nation would improve in the future.

The poll was commissioned by the BBC and carried out by YouGov.

Scottish people appeared to be more optimistic than the English and Welsh: 29% said things were better in years gone by and 36% looked forward to the future.

The survey also found almost eight in 10 (79%) people in Wales strongly identified as British.

Six in 10 (62%) identified strongly as being Welsh.

That difference between the two could be explained by the proportion of the Welsh population born outside Wales - 21% of people living in the nation were born in England.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A majority of people in Wales said they had no interest in the World Cup in Russia

During the World Cup in Russia, which starts next week, 18% of Welsh respondents said they would support England, 6% said they would support England's opponents, and more than half (53%) said they had no interest in the tournament.

Assembly members scored better than MPs when people were asked about politicians in Cardiff and Westminster: 79% did not agree that MPs reflected the concerns of local people, compared to 56% who said the same about AMs.

Of the 1,036 people questioned, 10% thought MPs reflected their concerns, 30% agreed AMs did the same.

Differences between the supporters of the main political parties were revealed by the research, with Labour and Plaid Cymru voters more likely than Conservatives to say the Welsh government should take a range of decisions than the UK government.

A strong majority of Tory voters - 71% - thought the UK government should set the level of income tax, even though their party has devolved powers to vary the tax, compared to 22% who said the Welsh government should do the same.

The poll was conducted for the BBC by YouGov on 25 April to 1 May 2018. Respondents were asked to complete a detailed online questionnaire on identity and belonging. 1036 adults in Wales took part.