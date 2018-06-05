Image copyright TLP Image caption An artist's impression of the lagoon across Swansea Bay

Wales' first minister has offered £200m to get the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon built, amid reports the UK government is on the point of rejecting the idea.

The £1.3m energy project was backed by an independent review, but UK ministers have insisted on value for money.

Mr Jones has written to offer a "substantial" stake or loan from the Welsh Government.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said he supported the lagoon but in an email warned that the "numbers are awful".