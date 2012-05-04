Image caption Gavin Davies won the lottery in January

A lottery winner has appeared in court for allegedly attacking his girlfriend three months after he won £1m.

Gavin Davies, 29, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, is accused of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on Daniah Hussain, 22.

Mr Davies of Ammanford near Swansea appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody until next month.

The incident involving Ms Hussain allegedly happened on the side of the M4 near Neath in March.

Mr Davies was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until June.

He was revealed as a £1m National Lottery winner at a news conference in a Swansea hotel in January.

He posed for pictures alongside a Lamborghini provided for the day by lottery operator Camelot, but he later bought his own, saying it was his dream car.