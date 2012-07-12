Image caption Cpl Michael Thacker was married with a two-year-old daughter

The life of soldier killed in Afghanistan should serve as an inspiration to pupils at his former school, a memorial service has heard.

At a service at Cwmbran's Fairwater High School, teachers spoke of Cpl Michael Thacker's "love and laughter".

The 27-year-old, of 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh, was shot in Helmand district last month.

A permanent memorial to commemorate his contribution to the school, was unveiled by his mother and brother.

Cpl Thacker was killed on 1 June while manning an observation post.

Image caption A schoolboy Michael Thacker (centre) with his two younger brothers Ashley (left) and Matthew (right)

While he lived in Coventry with his wife Catherine and two-year-old daughter Millie, the soldier grew up in Cwmbran, with his three brothers.

On Wednesday, staff and pupils from the upper school united to remember him where bugler and head boy Robert Spencer played the Last Post in a ceremony that included a tribute from Mr Thacker's younger brother Matthew, 25, also a corporal in the same army battalion.

Sixth form head Mark Crozier told pupils: "All the Thacker boys have got a solid foundation based on values. They know the difference between right and wrong."

Cpl Thacker left the school with four GCSEs and worked as a bricklayer before joining the Army. After he was promoted, he went back to the school in uniform to share his achievements with his former teachers.

Michael taught me a lot of things. Mike taught me about love, how to live, how to enjoy life and, most of all, to laugh." Mark Crozier, Sixth-form head

Mr Crozier told the upper school special assembly: "Michael aspired to be somebody and he definitely achieved that in the Army.

"All you need to do is read some of the Facebook comments or the newspapers reports. Michael was a very well-respected young man."

Describing his former pupil as someone of "a thousand funny stories," Mr Crozier added: "Michael taught me a lot of things. Mike taught me about love, how to live, how to enjoy life and, most of all, to laugh."

The memorial to Cpl Thacker, set up in the school's reception, includes a photograph of him on his wedding day wearing his uniform and the two medals that he had been awarded since signing up in 2004.

A synopsis of his life alongside the photo reads: "Mike was a soldier's soldier, a larger-than-life character, he was highly competent and fiercely loyal and the type of person you would want on your side when things got difficult."

Cpl Matthew Thacker, who was in uniform at the event, told BBC Wales: "Students can through the years now come and have a look and see what someone achieved through their life.

Image caption Alison Thacker, Michael's mother, read the memorial to her son which now stands in the school reception

"My brother had nothing at school and then he grew up to be a corporal in the British Army. He made his country proud and died doing a job he loved."

The school's head of music Jane Horne also paid tribute to her former pupil.

She said: "He was not an academic pupil but he offered a lot to the school through his personality. He was a good strong character with a good sense of humour.

Afterwards, she said the assembly and memorial had moved pupils.

"Our kids responded to it - you could see that their hearts were touched by the fact that this pupil had been a significant part of the school and he wasn't here any more. Teachers have had to comfort them."