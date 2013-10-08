Fatal M4 lorry crash investigated by Health and Safety Executive

A health and safety investigation is to be carried out into a lorry crash in which a 77-year-old woman died on the M4 near Newport.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the collision at junction 25 (Caerleon) last Wednesday. He has been bailed.

The Health and Safety Executive was informed because the lorry was being used to work on the road.

It said it would carry out a joint investigation with Gwent Police.