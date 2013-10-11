Cwmcarn High School will not fully reopen until 2014

Image caption The school was closed suddenly after a structural survey found asbestos

A comprehensive school in south Wales which closed a year ago after asbestos was found will not fully reopen until 2014.

Cwmcarn High School, in Caerphilly, is not expected to be open to all pupils until January, but some will return in December.

It was was supposed to be open in September but the death of a contractor on the site prevented that.

The head teacher called it disappointing and frustrating.

In a joint statement on the school's website, head teacher Jacqui Peplinski, and Sandra Aspinall, the council's acting deputy chief executive, insisted the school must be made safe before pupils could return.

The school shut in October 2012 over fears its 900 pupils were at risk after the discovery of asbestos. Contractors have been working to remove the substance.

Image caption James Paul was due to marry fiancee Emily Rogers with whom he had a son, Kingsley

But in July this year James Paul, 26, from Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, was working in a suspended ceiling space when he died.

The father of one was due to get married next year. It is thought he may have been electrocuted.

For the past year pupils have been taught 12 miles (19km) away at Coleg Gwent's Ebbw Vale campus, a move which has been dogged by protestsby parents.

Caerphilly council is paying £1m to deal with the asbestos.