Gwent Police hunt 'gardening' robbers in Abertwysswg

Three men posing as gardeners carried out a robbery at a house in Caerphilly borough, leaving the owner shaken.

Gwent Police say the men approached a householder at Abertysswg near Rhymney offering to do garden work at about 12:50 GMT on Friday.

But while one man started mowing a lawn, another forced his way into the home and demanded cash and then fled with the money.

Officers have appealed for help in tracking them down.

"The third man remained in the white transit van parked outside. When the occupant handed over a quantity of cash the three men left the scene in the van," said a police spokesperson.

The victim, who lived at an address at Pen-y-Cwm in Abertysswg, was uninjured in the incident.

Police say the man who forced his way into the house was white with a local accent, aged between 30 and 35-years-old, about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall, of medium build. He was wearing a navy or black jacket with a logo across the chest.

The man mowing the grass was said to be stocky, white, and in his mid-20s. He was about 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall, wearing a blue zip-up hooded jacket and black leather gloves.

Officers said the same group of men were seen in the area at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Gwent Police said anyone who may have information about the incident, or saw the men in the area on Friday or Thursday, are asked to contact 101, stating case reference 232 11/10/2013.