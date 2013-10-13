Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cefn Fforest collision
- 13 October 2013
A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after an incident involving a car in Caerphilly county.
Gwent Police said the man has life threatening injuries after the collision with a Toyota vehicle at Cefn Fforest near Blackwood.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident in Bryn Road at 03:35 BST.
The man was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr. The road has re-opened after being closed for accident investigation work.