In Pictures: Senghenydd mining disaster remembered
Pictures from a day of events marking the 100th anniversary of Britain's worst mining disaster which took place in Senghenydd, Caerphilly county.
A day of events marking the 100th anniversary of Britain's worst mining disaster was held in Senghenydd, where an explosion killed 439 miners and a rescuer.
At 08:10 BST the sounding of the original Universal Colliery pit hooter rang, exactly as it did a century ago when it sounded to alert the village to what had happened in the pit.
Hundreds of local people turned out in the streets of the Caerphilly county village to watch the events take place on Monday.
A new memorial was unveiled to mark the event and other mining tragedies in Wales
Following the explosion in 1913, those trapped were helped to safety with the last 18 men rescued more than two weeks later.
It was not the first time tragedy had hit the village which is a few miles along the Aber Valley from Caerphilly. A pit explosion in 1901 killed 81 men and there was criticism that the pit owners did not learn lessons from it.
During the event, a walled garden was also opened with tiles inscribed with the details of those killed in the two Senghenydd disasters as well as a "path of memory", which marks the other colliery tragedies in Wales.
First Minister Carwyn Jones attended the service in Senghenydd
The details of those killed in the two Senghenydd disasters were inscribed on tiles, the youngest victim being 14 years old.
On Monday evening there was a lantern parade and re-enactment involving local children.