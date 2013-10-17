Six cats found dead in same Tylorstown, Rhondda street

An investigation is under way after six cats were found dead in the same street in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

All the animals were found mauled and dismembered in Gwernllwyn Terrace, Tylorstown, over an eight week period, the RSPCA said.

The last animal was reported dead to the RSPCA on 30 September.

The charity said the cats may have been killed by a dog and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

RSPCA inspector Selina Chan said: "This is a very distressing report and must have been incredibly upsetting for the owners to find their pets like this.

"It's vital that anyone who knows anything about this horrible incident comes and talk to us in confidence.

"It is likely that the animal responsible for these death is probably a large dog, but we need more information before we can take this any further."