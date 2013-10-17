Operation Foxtrot: 46 suspected Cardiff drug dealers arrested

Police have arrested 46 suspected drug dealers as part of a joint operation to reduce crime in Cardiff.

The arrests come after a six-month undercover operation targeting dealers supplying Class A drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine in five areas.

Detectives were alerted to concerns about dealing in Roath, Cathays, the city centre, Riverside and Grangetown.

In three weeks, 40 men, four women and two juveniles aged between 16-55 were arrested as part of Operation Foxtrot.

The arrests were across Cardiff in connection with more than 200 drug offences.

A fifth woman has also been arrested for possession of CS spray.

Operation Foxtrot has involved a partnership between South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Brown said: "Operation Foxtrot is a partnership approach to tackling drugs in our communities.

"This means taking drugs off our street, putting the dealers in prison, cleaning areas where drug deals have taken place, and providing support to drug users.

"During this operation we have witnessed drugs being sold openly on our streets, in parks and in subways, which quite simply will not be tolerated.

"This operation is nothing more than the good people of Cardiff deserve."

Anyone with information on the supply of drugs is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, South Wales Police on 101, or their local officer whose contact details can be found on www.ourbobby.com