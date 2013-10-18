One dead in Aberdare as home collapses in fire

Image caption The severity of the blaze at the house in Abernant, Aberdare, led to parts of the building collapsing

An 18-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Rhondda Cynon Taf in which the property had partly collapsed, said the fire service.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Abernant, Aberdare, for three hours from shortly after 07:30 BST.

South Wales Police said the cause of the fire was unknown and was under investigation.

The force said next of kin had been informed and were being supported "at this difficult time".

The severity of the fire and the partial collapse of the building meant crews were faced with a very difficult incident Andy Thomas, Assistant chief fire officer

"A body believed to be that of a female has been found inside the property but has not been formally identified," said South Wales Police in a statement.

"A police cordon will remain overnight."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service officers are also investigating.

Assistant chief fire officer Andy Thomas said crews had been faced with a "difficult" rescue attempt.

"Despite the tremendous efforts of the fire crews, the severity of the fire and the partial collapse of the building meant crews were faced with a very difficult incident and, unfortunately, a fatality has been confirmed at the scene," he said.

He added: "I would first of all like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased that has sadly lost their life during the house fire today."

He said he could not give any further information on the identity of the person who had died.

South Wales fire service said five appliances and two water bowsers had attended the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.41am to reports of a fire at a property in Aberdare.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles, two emergency ambulances and the hazardous area response team to the scene, where sadly one person was pronounced dead."