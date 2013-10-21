Wales weather: Floods possible all week as heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain forecast for the whole of Wales this week could lead to more flooding, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has warned.

Downpours and high winds led to problems in parts of Pembrokeshire and Powys on Monday morning.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service reported "severe" flooding in Haverfordwest.

NRW said further floods are possible in the coming days in areas where the ground becomes saturated.

In Carmarthen a flood warning was issued for the River Hydfron at Llanddowror, near St Clears, but the situation there was reported to be improving by lunchtime on Monday.

A spokesperson for NRW said: "The river Hydfron at Llanddowror has peaked and is expected to continue to fall over the next four to five hours."

Flood alerts remain on a number of other rivers with warnings and alerts updated on the NRW website every 15 minutes.

'Be aware'

In Neath Port Talbot the fire service is diverting flood water away from properties, although no one has been evacuated.

One crew from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service were called to Heol y Felin in Seven Sisters just after 12:00 BST.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire council said the number of calls regarding flooding there had eased by mid morning.

Some roads in the Llandrindod Wells area of Powys were also affected by flood water.

Image caption Tesco at Culverhouse Cross in Cardiff was hit by flooding on Saturday

Rail services between Birmingham International station and Aberystwyth were delayed at Machynlleth due to earlier flooding.

A 'be aware' yellow warning of heavy rain was issued across the whole of south Wales earlier on Monday.

Areas covered by the warning included Swansea, Bridgend, Neath Port Talbot, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil.

The heavy rain had eased around mid morning but more heavy rain is likely later, and a further warning could be issued.

NRW said the areas likely to be worst affected on Tuesday would be across south Wales and the Snowdonia mountain range in Gwynedd.

A spokesperson said further spells of "particularly heavy showers" were likely later in the week, which would lead to the ground becoming saturated.

Fallen leaves could also block drains and cause flooding on road services, the spokesperson added.

On Saturday flash floods hit many areas of Cardiff including Pentrebane, Llandaff, Roath, Cathays and northern parts of the city.

Police were forced to close roads in Ely and Culverhouse Cross as localised flooding made conditions treacherous.