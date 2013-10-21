Cardiff man remanded on terror publications on Facebook charges

A Cardiff man accused of posting a string of terrorist publications on Facebook has been remanded in custody at the Old Bailey in London.

Khuram Shazad Iqbal, 20, is accused of publishing the inflammatory material between 1 January and 16 September this year.

He is also alleged to have had 10 copies of Al Qaeda magazine Inspire on his computer when arrested in October.

Mr Iqbal appeared in court via video link.

He faces charges in relation to offences connected to publishing material to incite terrorism and possessing a record containing information useful to terrorism.

Prosecutor Mark Topping said: "This is a preliminary hearing of a matter sent for trial on October 10 by Westminster magistrates, following the defendant's arrest."

It is alleged Mr Iqbal provided a service for others to obtain, read, listen or look at terrorist publications on a Facebook page.

The files, under the name Abu Irhaab, were available for sale or as loans or gifts, it is alleged.

Mr Iqbal appeared in court via videolink wearing a white head cap and light coloured top with a long black beard and spectacles.

He spoke only to confirm his name during the 15 minute hearing.

Mr Justice Sweeney adjourned the case until 17 February next year for a plea and case management hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for 24 March next year.