Newport death: Further tests needed in murder inquiry

Further tests are to be carried out on the body of a woman whose death in Newport is being treated as suspicious.

Gwent Police said results from a post mortem examination on 45-year-old Sandie Hardman were inconclusive.

Officers had been called to a disturbance at her flat on Thursday night and were then called to hospital on Friday morning where she later died.

A woman aged 23 and a man, 44, both from Newport, have been released on bail after being questioned.

Police said the further tests would include toxicology work.

Gwent Police said officers had been called to a disturbance at Ms Hardman's flat in Sorrel Drive, Newport, last Thursday evening.

The police were then called to the Royal Gwent Hospital on Friday morning after Ms Hardman had been admitted, but she later died.

The force said as was mandatory in cases of death following police contact, the matter was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and had since been referred back to Gwent Police for local investigation.

Det Supt Ian Roberts said: "Our thoughts remain with Sandie's family at this difficult time and specialist officers have been providing them with support.

"As part of our investigation to work out exactly what happened to Sandie I would urge anyone who may have had contact with her in the days and hours leading up to her death to call 101 quoting log 01 18/10/13.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

