Rhydyfelin rugby club tribute to Mark Williams after crash death

Image caption Mark Williams had played for Rhydyfelin RFC and Wales under-21s

A rugby club has paid tribute to a former player who has died after a collision with a car in south Wales.

Mark Williams, 48, was walking with his partner at the time of the incident on Friday at 23:45 BST on the A4054 near his home in Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd.

Police have spoken to the driver of a Fiat Punto and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Rhydyfelin RFC said Mr Williams was "a true legend, friend and gentleman" in a tribute on the club website.

Mr Williams was with his partner Joanne when the collision happened at the junction of Cardiff Road with Janet Street.

The father-of-two was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but died from his injuries.

The former painter and decorator's family paid tribute to him and said in a statement: "We are all heartbroken and we will cherish the all the great times and wonderful memories Mark gave us.

"Mark had many friends in the area and was always ready to go out of his way to offer a helping hand.

"He spent most of his life in the area where he was very popular and will be missed by a lot of the community and his friends at Rhydyfelin rugby club."

The club published a tribute on its website, saying: "The whole of Rhydyfelin are saddened by the loss of Mark 'Pinman' Williams, a talented full back who blessed the club with his speed and skill on the field, and his multi talented artwork is installed in many houses throughout the village.

"All our prayers go out to Mark's family at this sad time - rest in peace Pinman, a true legend, friend and gentleman."

The club cancelled all its games on Saturday following the news.

The family statement said that Mr Williams had been Wales cross country champion at the age of 14 and had played rugby for Wales at under-21 level.

Witnesses to the collision have been asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.