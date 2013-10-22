Penarth's Albert Primary shut as rain damages ceilings

Image caption The school had to close for emergency repairs in December 2012

A school is likely to remain closed for the rest of the week after ceiling damage, probably caused by heavy rain.

The Grade II-listed Albert Primary in Penarth closed after loose plaster was found on two ceilings.

Vale of Glamorgan council said the damage, thought to be the result of a water leak, was spotted on Monday.

About 385 children attend the school, with another 72 in the nursery. The council said the ceilings would have to be made safe before re-opening.

Councillor Chris Elmore, cabinet member for children's services, said: "Our officers think the damage has been the result of a water leak, probably caused by the extremely heavy rain we had over the weekend.

"The damaged ceilings are over two halls, which lead to the classrooms.

"My priority is the safety of the children and staff, so unfortunately we have to close the school while we make the ceilings safe.

"We apologise to parents for the inconvenience and I will make sure our officers do everything they can to have the school open again as soon as possible."

Parents have been told the school will probably remain closed this week, while next week is the half-term holiday.

It said there is "no issue" with asbestos in the ceilings.

The Victorian-era building closed temporarily for repairs last year.

In December 2012, the school was closed down for emergency repairs to pipe work which required the floors being lifted up.