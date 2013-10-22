Four charged with manslaughter of John Reeder from Pontypool

Three men and a woman have been charged with the manslaughter of a 63-year-old cyclist in south Wales.

John Reeder, of Pontypool, Torfaen, suffered head injuries after falling off his bike in George Street, Pontnewynydd, in August.

Gwent Police said three men, aged 18, 19 and 23, and a woman, 19, all from the Pontypool area, were due to appear before Newport magistrates on Tuesday.

The four suspects were originally arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were released on bail.