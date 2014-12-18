Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Dale Hathaway claimed he had thrown the knife backwards and it had hit Maria Vella

A man who cut off part of his ex-girlfriend's nose has seen his jail term increased by senior judges.

Dale Hathaway, 27, attacked Maria Vella with a steak knife after she asked him not to drive because he had drunk too much.

At London's Criminal Appeal Court, Hathaway, from Cardiff, had his six-year sentence for grievous bodily harm with intent increased to eight years.

He attacked Ms Vella at Newport's Hilton hotel in April.

Ms Vella was left needing more than 200 stitches to reattach her nose and is permanently scarred.

Lady Justice Macur said the original jail term was too short and did not reflect the aggravating factors of the case.