Image copyright RNLI Image caption The RNLI crew which helped the stricken sailor at Barry

A crewman who suffered a heart attack while on board a dredger in the Bristol Channel was given emergency medical treatment by lifeboat volunteers.

The crew from Barry Dock had launched after receiving the alert from the Arco Dart dredger just before 07:45 GMT.

After giving the man initial treatment, they brought him ashore where he was cared for by the lifeboat's volunteer doctor until an ambulance arrived.

The man was taken to hospital where his treatment continued, a spokesman said.