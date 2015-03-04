Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Morgan followed up the proposal with a diamond ring

A romantic road worker used an eight-tonne digger to pop the question by writing his proposal in paint using the heavy metal grab to hold the brush.

Chris Morgan, 30, from Monmouth, manoeuvred the grab to spell out the words "will you marry me" for Beth Morgan.

The gesture was filmed and Mr Morgan showed it to his girlfriend before getting down on one knee with a diamond ring.

Ms Morgan, 25, said yes.

"I wanted to do something special and I'm pretty good on the digger - I've been using them since I was five years old," he said.

"It took a bit of planning and I've never taken the lid off a pot of paint before.

"But there was no rehearsal - I did it in one go and my workmates were there to film it."

He added: "It was amazing - she burst into tears and then I did too and I wasn't expecting that."

Primary school teacher Ms Morgan said: "I have always teased him that he loves his diggers more than me - but now I think he loves me more."