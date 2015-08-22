Lost World Cup rugby tickets returned via Facebook

Image copyright Dan Evans/Facebook Image caption Dan Evans, 29, posted about his unexpected find on Facebook

A Blaenau Gwent man who mistakenly received Wales Rugby World Cup tickets has returned them to their rightful owner following an internet appeal.

Dan Evans, 29, from Abertillery, found four £50 tickets for Australia v Wales on 10 October among his mail at work.

After his Facebook campaign was shared thousands of times, he reunited them with Neil Pugh, 59, of Penarth.

Mr Evans said he was "totally chuffed" social media had come to the rescue and Mr Pugh admitted he was "relieved".

Image copyright Dan Evans Image caption The tickets were found among Dan Evans's parcels at work

"I did offer him a reward but he wouldn't take anything but thanks," added Mr Pugh, a chartered accountant, who said his experience was "fraught".

"I paid £210 for each ticket on [ticket reselling website] Viagogo. I am relieved as much as anything because I bought four tickets and had taken the money from three friends for them.

"I hadn't told them about it but they have found out since."

Mr Evans, a technician, who works at Coleg Gwent's Ebbw Vale campus, discovered the tickets had inadvertently slipped into one of his parcels on Wednesday.

When he tried to telephone Mr Pugh on a number printed on a receipt he could only reach his voicemail, so he posted a notice online.

Image copyright Max Evans Image caption Mr Evans's post on Facebook

Mr Evans, who says he is "not the biggest rugby fan", was never tempted to cash-in when approached by people wanting to buy the tickets nor fooled by pretenders claiming to be Mr Pugh.

"I was getting a little bit worried. I gave myself a deadline - I was thinking, by the end of Friday, if I had not heard from them online I would have to ring round all the different ticket providers (to trace Mr Pugh)."

But after the Facebook campaign received 550 likes and more than 3,600 shares, Mr Pugh's daughter spotted it and got in touch.

"I'm totally chuffed. I can't describe it, to be honest," Mr Evans added.