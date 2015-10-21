Football club Cornelly United asks fans to stay away

Image copyright Google Image caption Cornelly United's home ground on Meadow Street

A football club in Bridgend has asked its fans to stay away from all future matches.

Cornelly United will not let spectators inside its Meadow Street home ground following claims fans have failed to stay behind barriers on the pitch.

The club says it has been fined by the South Wales Alliance Premier Division in six out of eight games.

Club chairman Byron Power said the club was not aware of such incidents and has appealed to the South Wales FA.

"It's devastating. We've never had fans on our pitch," Mr Power said.

"No other team in our league has been fined as much as we have. It starts off as £10 but it doubles and before we know it we're facing a £200 fine. We are finding it a little bit hard to take.

"We had no other choice but to ask fans to stay away from our home and away fixtures. We can't afford to take any more fines, we could end up folding."

The move has been taken a year after the club completed £32,000 refurbishments on its ground, funded by a Welsh government grant.

The South Wales FA said it was unable to comment as the matter was under review.