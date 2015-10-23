Concerns housing homeless in B&Bs after Argoed murder

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Police found Matthew Williams attacking Cerys Yemm in the Sirhowy Arms Hotel

Campaigners are frustrated homeless people are still being housed in bed and breakfast rooms almost a year after a woman's murder shocked a community.

Argoed Residents for a Safer Community wants councils and others to provide secure, supported housing instead.

The group was set up after homeless prison leaver Matthew Williams killed Cerys Yemm at Argoed's Sirhowy Arms Hotel in Caerphilly county last year.

Caerphilly council said the use of B&Bs for homeless people had been reduced.

Lisa Watkins, who helped start the Argoed residents' group, said they believed some prison leavers being housed in B&Bs were re-offending because they were put in the accommodation unsupported.

"We do have supported accommodation within the community and it's run really, really well - we'd like to see more of that type of accommodation," she added.

'Careful consideration'

Councils are allowed to use bed and breakfast guest house rooms as emergency accommodation for those classed as a "priority need", such as people with a dependant child or those deemed vulnerable due to leaving the armed forces.

Homeless prison leavers can get emergency accommodation but they would be "subject to careful consideration of all the risk information available at the time", a report to Caerphilly council on the matter said.

Caerphilly council's housing manager Kenyon Williams said uncertainty surrounding funding given to councils to address homelessness was frustrating, but said the council had made significant progress in reducing the use of B&Bs for the homeless.

"This time last year we had 50 people in bed and breakfast accommodation, today we have four," he said.

Councillor Hefin David, who chaired a meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday night, said: "Any use of bed and breakfast accommodation is too much but what we've seen is it's been reduced right down to four at the moment and the officers committed to reducing it completely as far as they can in the future.

"We've received Welsh government funding to ensure we continue to alleviate poverty and homelessness - that funding is really important, and the committee has agreed to write to the Welsh government to ask them to continue that funding into the years ahead."

William Graham, Conservative AM for South East Wales, said he would to write to the housing minister to ask how the government will monitor the use of B&B accommodation for those who claim they are homeless.