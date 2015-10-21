A48M reopens after horses on carriageway at St Mellons

One of the busiest roads out of Cardiff has reopened after being shut to prevent horses on a nearby carriageway reaching the motorway.

Police closed the A48(M) eastbound towards Newport after three horses were wandering on the bridge heading towards St Mellons.

Heavy congestion was reported between junction 29a St Mellons and the M4 junction 29.

There were also delays on Eastern Avenue to A4161 Llanedeyrn interchange.