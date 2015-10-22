Man in court over £20,000 Cwmbran Burtons Biscuits theft

Image caption Burton's makes biscuits including Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels and Maryland cookies

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the theft of a trailer containing £20,000 worth of biscuits.

The biscuits were taken from Burton's Food Ltd on Ty Coch Way in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on 17 June.

The man, from Liverpool, has been charged with theft and allowing himself to be carried in a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner's consent.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The empty trailer was found in Warrington and vehicles used in the theft have since been seized by police.