Inquest of baby girl who suffered fractured skull adjourned

Image caption Baby Sunaria Hamid-Howells died on New Year's Eve 2012

An inquest into the death of a five-month-old girl has been adjourned.

Sunaria Hamid-Howells, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, died in December 2012 after suffering a fractured skull.

The hearing in Cardiff had heard she had fallen from a rocker chair four days before her death, but a neonatal expert said it was unlikely to have caused the fatal injuries.

On Friday, the inquest was adjourned so the matter could be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Cardiff and Vale Assistant Coroner Christopher Woolley said: "It will be for the Crown Prosecution Service to decide what further steps to take in this matter, and the coroner's court must remain strictly neutral in this position."

On Wednesday, Mr Woolley outlined evidence from the child's parents and told how the infant had become "floppy" while being fed by her father, Dilshad Hamid.

Mr Woolley described how Sunaria's mother Katherine Howells called on a neighbour for help and a paramedic told the hearing the baby was having seizures while receiving emergency treatment.

She was transferred to the paediatric intensive care unit at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but died on New Year's Eve.

Image copyright Google Image caption The five-month-old was transferred to hospital in Cardiff where she died

Evidence from Dr Iyad Al-Muzaffar, neonatal consultant at Newport's Royal Glamorgan Hospital, was read out by Mr Woolley.

He said a scan showed Sunaria had suffered a haemorrhage as a result of skull fracture and bleeding to the brain.

Dr Al-Muzaffar added: "The severity of the head injury suggests an acute event.

"In my opinion the history given of Sunaria and the rocker does not explain her acute presentation on December 30."