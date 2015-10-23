South East Wales

Cardiff Bus workers' strike ends after pay offer agreed

Strike action by bus drivers in Cardiff has been called off after an improved pay offer was accepted.

Cardiff Bus said 90% of its 540 Unite union members backed the offer after a ballot took place.

Drivers have staged a number of strikes in recent weeks, causing disruption on days the city hosted Rugby World Cup matches.

The walkouts ranged from 24 to hour 48 hours but last Sunday's action was suspended due to the ballot.

