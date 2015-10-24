Passenger killed and two injured in Merthyr Vale crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4054 Cardiff Road

A rear-seat car passenger has been killed and two others have been seriously injured after a car crashed into parked vehicles in Merthyr Vale.

The incident happened at about 02:40 BST on Saturday morning on the A4054 Cardiff Road.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the black Renault Laguna car were taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil with serious injuries.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

Officers said the car had been travelling towards Merthyr from Edwardsville when it struck parked and unattended vehicles close to the junction with Gray's Place in Merthyr Vale.

South Wales Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have seen the car before the crash, to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number.