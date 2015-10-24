Gwent Police warning after thefts from Mercedes-Benz vans

Owners of Mercedes-Benz vans are being warned to keep an eye on their vehicles after 24 thefts in just 23 days.

Gwent Police said criminals have been targeting Sprinter models for their exhaust systems and catalytic converters.

Insp Carl Williams described the rise in incidents since September 30 as "rapid" - with most taking place during the night.

Thefts have occurred in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly county, Torfaen and Newport.

'Remain alert'

Insp Williams said catalytic converters are a "target" for criminals as they are made up of several metals, with some including precious metals such as platinum and palladium.

"We are currently investigating each reported crime and asking owners of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to secure their vehicles and remain alert," he added.

"Steps that can be taken to prevent this type of crime include parking vehicles in well-lit, open areas and installing CCTV camera systems."

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101.