Royal Mint releases coin to mark Battle of Agincourt anniversary
- 25 October 2015
- From the section South East Wales
A £5 coin has been minted to mark 600 years since the Battle of Agincourt.
The coins, released by the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, depict the battle.
The Battle of Agincourt was a major victory in the Hundred Years' War and took place on 25 October 1415 in a field in Picardy, northern France.
The coins will retail at £1,650 for the gold proof coin and £80 for the silver proof coin.