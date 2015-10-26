South East Wales

Two in hospital after house fire at Ynysfach, Merthyr Tydfil

Two people have been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation after a house fire in Merthyr Tydfil.

Firefighters were called to the property in Ynysfach just before 04:00 GMT.

The blaze had started in rubbish outside the house and spread to the kitchen

The Welsh Ambulance Service said two male casualties were taken to Prince Charles Hospital.