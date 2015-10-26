Two in hospital after house fire at Ynysfach, Merthyr Tydfil
- 26 October 2015
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation after a house fire in Merthyr Tydfil.
Firefighters were called to the property in Ynysfach just before 04:00 GMT.
The blaze had started in rubbish outside the house and spread to the kitchen
The Welsh Ambulance Service said two male casualties were taken to Prince Charles Hospital.