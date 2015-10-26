Health board to fill 130 new nursing posts from Europe

A south Wales health board will launch a Europe-wide recruitment drive to find 130 extra nurses ahead of the winter months.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board wants to fill posts across its hospitals and community sites.

Recruitment specialists hope to lure candidates from Portugal and Italy.

The board said it had recruited 259 nursing staff since the start of the year and had "exhausted the pool of recent nursing graduates".

Raj Chana, the interim director of workforce and organisational development for the board, said: "We, like many other NHS bodies in the UK, are having to look further afield to support staff and make sure we are fully prepared for the winter ahead."

Last month, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board (ABMU) announced its own nursing recruits from Romania and Italy had started their induction at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

ABMU said it was scouring Europe in a bid to "attract the cream of nurses looking for a fresh challenge in Wales".

The news comes after people with minor injuries and illnesses were urged not to clog up accident and emergency units in a bid to avoid another winter pressures crisis across Wales.