Rush hour rail delays around Cardiff after points failure
- 26 October 2015
A points failure caused train delays in and around Cardiff, Network Rail has said.
The problem, which arose west of the city, was fixed by 16:40 GMT after signals were out of action for about 20 minutes.
On Monday evening, Network Rail said passengers could continue to expect problems during the evening rush hour. Services were reportedly back to normal by 21:00 GMT.
It apologised for any difficulties.