Man in 60s critical after Barry attack

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked at a block of flats in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Police say they are trying to find a man in his 30s who they would like to to speak to about the serious assault.

Officers were called to Ramsey Road in Barry at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday after the assault left the victim with face and head injuries.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

Anybody who has information is asked to contact South Wales Police via 101 quoting reference *397845, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.