Pedestrian, 72, dies after collision on A466 link road in Chepstow

A 72-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision involving two cars in Monmouthshire.

The man was hit on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road in Newhouse, Chepstow, at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The road was closed in both directions between the M48, junction 2 (Newhouse Interchange) and A48 / Fair View (Highbeech roundabout).

Gwent Police said it would remain closed for several hours.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a rapid response car and an air ambulance from Filton airfield, near Bristol, were sent to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.