South East Wales

Pontypridd teenager, 13, in hospital after collision with truck

A 13-year-old is in a serious condition after a collision with a truck on a Rhondda Cynon Taff industrial estate.

The teenager was riding a bicycle at the time of the incident, which also involved a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck.

South Wales Police said the collision happened on the Treforest Industrial Estate, near Pontypridd, just before 14:25 GMT on Tuesday.

The teenager is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to contact police on 101.

