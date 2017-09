Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested following a serious assault that left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, left the man, in his 60s, with serious face and head injuries.

His condition has improved since the assault at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday and he is now stable at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with incident as they continue to investigate.