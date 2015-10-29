Man in court on GBH charge after Barry assault

Image copyright Google

A man has appeared in court accused of attacking a man in his 60s.

The 32-year-old, of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, went before Bridgend Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

The assault happened at a block of flats in Ramsey Road, Barry, at about 04:00 GMT on 27 October.

The victim suffered serious face and head injuries and was admitted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales in a critical condition.

South Wales Police said he has since improved and is now in a stable condition.