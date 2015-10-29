Pontypool girl's prosthetic hand made with 3D printer

Image copyright Tim Dickeson Image caption Cian has been showing Emilie how to use her new prosthetic hand

An eight-year-old girl has been given a new hand, made with a 3D printer.

Emilie from Pontypool, Torfaen, was born with a partially-formed left hand.

Designers at Cardiff Metropolitan University used a template to print her prosthetic hand over three days before combining it with Velcro and wires within two hours.

Her mother, Sade, said: "There's not a lot that Emilie can't do... But her new hand will mean she won't feel shy about her disability anymore."

Emilie's family heard about the technology on social media after the university designed a hand for five-year-old Cian from Llwynypia, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

And Cian has helped show Emilie how her new hand works - it is operated by bending their wrists.

Martijn Gommeren from the university said: "We are now developing a programme to teach Emilie and Cian's families how to use the software and printers to enable them to make a new one when needed."