£6m MRI scanner arrives at Cardiff University

Image caption The scanner creates detailed and high-resolution images of the brain

A giant £6m MRI scanner with the power to detect brain disease has arrived at Cardiff University.

The 7T system, the third of its kind in the UK, will help researchers study disorders including dementia, schizophrenia and depression.

It is hoped the 40-tonne scanner will help early detection of disease and to develop and monitor new therapies.

It is part of the new Cubric research facility on the Cardiff Innovation Campus, due to open in Spring 2016.

The scanner's giant magnet helps create detailed images of the human brain, and can reduce scanning times for patients.

It is about seven times stronger than magnets used to pick up cars in junk yards, producing high-resolution images.