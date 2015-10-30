Ynysybwl flat fire: Rebecca Jenkins jailed for manslaughter

Image copyright South Wales Police

A woman has been jailed for killing a man who died following a flat fire.

Rebecca Jenkins, 29, from Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taff, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mark Carpenter, 46.

Mr Carpenter died in the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Llantrisant, following the fire in May 2014.

Jenkins was handed an indeterminate sentence for public protection at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday and will serve a minimum of four years, minus the 324 days she has spent on remand.