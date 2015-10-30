Jailed Wayne Letherby killer posts Facebook message in prison

Image copyright South Wales Police

A man jailed for eight years after killing a scaffolder could face "further punishment" after posting on Facebook while in prison.

Dean Doggett, 26, of Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was jailed for the manslaughter of 42-year-old Wayne Letherby, also of Tonypandy.

A HM Prison Service spokesman said "immediate action" was taken and his online account shut down.

"Prisoners are banned from using mobile phones and social media," he added.

The prison is investigating the incident and has placed Doggett in segregation.

Jamie Leyshon, 26, of Penygraig, was also sentenced to eight years for the attack while Kylie Thomas, 25, of Penygraig, was sentenced to one year for violent disorder.