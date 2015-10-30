Paul Michael Price wanted over £20k Cwmbran biscuits theft

Image copyright Gwent Police

Police have launched a search for a man wanted over the theft of a trailer containing £20,000 worth of biscuits.

Paul Michael Price, from Liverpool, is wanted in connection with the theft from Burton's Foods in Cwmbran, Torfaen, Wales.

The treats were stolen from the premises on Ty Coch Way on 17 June, Gwent Police said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mr Price is known to have links in Merseyside and the Stoke-on-Trent area.

A 24-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged in relation to the theft and will appear at Newport Crown Court on 5 November.